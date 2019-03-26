Hamilton teen arrested after stolen SUV crashes into downtown building

A Hamilton teen was arrested after police say a stolen white SUV was driven into a building in the area of Bay and Vine streets.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

Three males were reportedly seen fleeing the vehicle after the collision. Police say the individuals were located inside a school in the area.

“Through investigation, police learned moments before the collision the SUV was traveling in a dangerous manner, at a high rate of speed in the above-stated area,” according to Hamilton Police Service in a release. “The driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the collision.”

A 16-year old male is facing several charges, including “possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breach of probation (x3), disobeying a court order, and failure to report a collision.”

Regarding the two other individuals involved, police only said: “The youth were addressed through other measures.”