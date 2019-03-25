Pickering house fire levels home, sends man to hospital with serious burns: fire services

Pickering Fire Services say a man has been taken to hospital with serious burns following a massive house fire in Pickering on Monday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to a house fully engulfed in flames near York Durham Line and 16th Avenue a little before 2:30 p.m.

Markham, Stouffville and Pickering firefighters were all working to fight the blaze, but the house has since been flattened.

Pickering firefighters said they are not ruling out an explosion as the possible cause and are still on scene battling spot fires.

York Durham Line has been closed in both directions between Highway 7 and Concession Road 7 for a fire investigation.

