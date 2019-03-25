No injuries in north-end house fire in Peterborough
No one was injured after a house fire in Peterborough’s north end on Sunday afternoon.
Crews were called to a Carriage Lane home around 1:45 p.m. for a reported fire in a single-family home.
Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Jeff Guest says when crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the residence.
The fire was quickly brought under control and Guest says damage was contained to the first floor where the fire originated. The house did sustain “extensive” smoke and heat damage throughout, he said.
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental in nature, Guest said.
Damage is pegged at $200,000.
