URSU prepare as strike deadline approaches at University of Regina

The University of Regina Faculty Association (URFA) has let university administration know they intend to go on strike Thursday if a deal isn’t reached.

The two sides, who are meeting March 25 and 26, have not been able to reach a new collective agreement for academic staff the last contract expired in 2017.

Despite the lack of progress, U of R president Vianne Timmons said last week she was confident in getting a deal done.

“I believe in our bargaining process and I am positive that process will work itself out. We have more days of bargaining coming up and I’m hopeful we will reach an agreement,” Timmons said on Thursday.

“I want to ensure students that the University of Regina is very concerned about the labour situation.”

The U of R Students’ Union (URSU) is not so confident and issued a letter to students Friday night.

In the event of a strike, all current URSU services will be made available to students during regular business hours.

URSU received a guarantee from Residences Service, “If the strike is long term and students need to return at a later date to complete finals, there will be spots available.”

Counselling services will remain available to students and the URSU is looking at implementing electronic counselling services to meet demand, if necessary.

As per Canadian legislation, Study Visas for international students set to expire at the end of the semester of the duration of the strike, will be extended.

Students needing help cancelling or rebooking flights can reach out to UR International or a student advocate.

Emergency support funding could be made available to students.