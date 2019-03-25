Police issue public safety alert after girls approached by stranger in Rosedale

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert following a series of suspicious incidents involving girls being approached by a stranger in a vehicle in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood.

Police said they responded to a call on March 15 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Elm Avenue and Sherbourne Street.

Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was on the sidewalk when an unknown man in a silver Nissan Altima began following her and making sexual comments.

Police said the girl managed to make her way to a friend’s house. The vehicle then fled the area after waiting outside the home.

In a media release on March 18, police said they were investigating a number of similar suspicious incidents in the Bloor Street West and Sherbourne Street area.

Authorities said a man had reportedly been approaching girls and asking for their phone numbers and social media information.

The suspect also offered the girls rides in his car, police said. In those incidents, the suspect was described as black, in his mid-20s to early 30s and driving a four-door sedan.

A week prior, police said a 14-year-old girl was walking in the area of Elm Avenue and Dunbar Road on March 7 around 8:10 a.m. when she was followed by a vehicle driven by an unknown man.

Authorities said the suspect approached the girl from behind, asked her to get in his car and tried to pull her inside the vehicle.

Police said the girl managed to break free and escape.

The suspect is described as black, in his 20s to early 30s, six-feet tall, with a thin build, short hair or shaved head and clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a black Adidas hooded sweater and black sweatpants. He was driving a small black four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.

