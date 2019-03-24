LIVE: Findings of the Mueller report expected to be released

A summary of findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s long-awaited investigation into potential Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election are expected to be released by Attorney General William Barr Sunday evening.

Mueller was appointed in 2017 as an independent investigator to determine whether members of the Trump campaign later his administration colluded with Russian officials.

Some of the most high-profile individuals charged include U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, and the president’s former attorney Michael Cohen.

See our live coverage of the report’s findings below: