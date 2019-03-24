Saskatchewan Rush
March 24, 2019 3:01 pm

Kyle Buchanan leads San Diego Seals over Saskatchewan Rush 13-12

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The San Diego Seals beat the Saskatchewan Rush 13-12 in National Lacrosse League action Friday night.

Kyle Buchanan had four goals and four assists and Garrett Billings had a goal and nine helpers as the San Diego Seals (8-4) edged the Saskatchewan Rush (6-6) 13-12 on Friday in National Lacrosse League (NLL) action.

Dan Dawson and Casey Jackson added two goals and five points apiece for the Seals while Austin Staats also chipped in with a pair of goals.

Ben McIntosh led the Rush with three goals and three assists while Jeff Shattler added two goals and two assists.

Frank Scigliano made 39 saves for the win as Adam Shute made 43 saves in defeat.

The Rush will play host to the Vancouver Warriors Saturday night.

