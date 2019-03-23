Man, 50, dead after single-vehicle crash in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say a 50-year-old man was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Oakville on Friday evening.

Police said they responded to a crash in the area of Regional Road 25 and Lower Base Line around 8:15 p.m.

READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle crash in Downsview area

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver was unresponsive.

An off-duty nurse also stopped and began CPR before paramedics could arrive.

The man was later transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Roads were closed in the area for approximately two hours as police investigated.

READ MORE: TTC bus crashes into homes in Scarborough

In a news release Saturday morning, police said it is believed that the man was travelling southbound on Regional Road 25 when he crashed into a ditch south of Lower Base Line.

Witnesses are asked to contact police at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.