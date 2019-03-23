1 arrested, 1 at large after St. Thomas man allegedly bound and beaten
St. Thomas police say a suspect has been arrested and another remains at large after a man was allegedly bound and beaten.
Police say a bloodied man showed up to a local residence on Friday. The man alleged that he had been bound and beaten inside a nearby home and said he was able to escape the home where he was being held through a basement window, according to police.
Police say the alleged victim identified the two suspects in the case, both of whom were known to him.
A 29-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged in the incident. He is set to appear in court on Saturday.
A second suspect remains at large, but police say the 47-year-old St. Thomas man does not pose a threat to the community, as police believe the alleged beating to be an isolated incident.
Police say the alleged victim received minor injuries and was not hospitalized following the incident.
