March 23, 2019 10:37 am

1 arrested, 1 at large after St. Thomas man allegedly bound and beaten

By 980 CFPL

St. Thomas police are on the lookout for one more suspect in their investigation of an incident in which a man was allegedly bound and beaten.

St. Thomas police say a suspect has been arrested and another remains at large after a man was allegedly bound and beaten.

Police say a bloodied man showed up to a local residence on Friday. The man alleged that he had been bound and beaten inside a nearby home and said he was able to escape the home where he was being held through a basement window, according to police.

Police say the alleged victim identified the two suspects in the case, both of whom were known to him.

A 29-year-old St. Thomas man has been arrested and charged in the incident. He is set to appear in court on Saturday.

A second suspect remains at large, but police say the 47-year-old St. Thomas man does not pose a threat to the community, as police believe the alleged beating to be an isolated incident.

Police say the alleged victim received minor injuries and was not hospitalized following the incident.

