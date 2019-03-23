Toronto mayor condemns far-right rally planned for Saturday

Mayor John Tory has condemned the “ideology and tactics of white supremacists” ahead of a far-right rally that is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in downtown Toronto.

The group Pegida, a far-right, anti-Islam group, said on social media that it will be holding a rally near University Avenue and Dundas Street on Saturday afternoon.

Counter-protesters said on social media that other far-right groups will also be in attendance protesting immigration and refugee policies.

The group Toronto Against Fascism indicated on social media that it will be there holding a counter-protest.

Tory reacted to news of the event on Twitter early Saturday.

“I strongly condemn the ideology & tactics of white supremacists planning to demonstrate & disrupt today in our city,” Tory said.

“There is no place for them in our Toronto.”

Tory said he has been in contact with police Chief Mark Saunders, who assured him that police are aware of the event and have plans in place.

The planned rally comes just two days after a Toronto event for the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination saw scuffles break out and around one week after a massacre at two New Zealand mosques in which 50 people were killed.

