ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s southeast
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday morning.
Calgary police responded to the 2700 block of 86 Avenue Southeast around 1:30 a.m. after reports of an armed home invasion.
READ MORE: ASIRT clears 2 Calgary police officers in 2016 Inglewood arrest
According to police, a confrontation happened between the suspects and officers when police arrived, and one person was shot.
One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
READ MORE: Alberta watchdog investigates after woman’s arm broken in Edmonton police fingerprint room
A second suspect was also taken into custody, and police said they are investigating the involvement of the other suspects.
No officers were injured in the incident.
More to come.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.