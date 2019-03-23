Crime
March 23, 2019 8:50 am

ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s southeast

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Calgary police responded to reports of an armed home invasion around 1:30 a.m. on 86 Avenue Southeast.

Michael King / Global News
A A

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Calgary police responded to the 2700 block of 86 Avenue Southeast around 1:30 a.m. after reports of an armed home invasion.

READ MORE: ASIRT clears 2 Calgary police officers in 2016 Inglewood arrest

According to police, a confrontation happened between the suspects and officers when police arrived, and one person was shot.

One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

READ MORE: Alberta watchdog investigates after woman’s arm broken in Edmonton police fingerprint room

A second suspect was also taken into custody, and police said they are investigating the involvement of the other suspects.

No officers were injured in the incident.

More to come. 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
86 Avenue
86 Avenue Southeast
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
ASIRT
Calgary
Calgary crime
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Shooting
Calgary Shooting
Crime
officer-involved shooting calgary
police-involved shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.