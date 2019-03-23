ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in Calgary’s southeast

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary on Saturday morning.

Calgary police responded to the 2700 block of 86 Avenue Southeast around 1:30 a.m. after reports of an armed home invasion.

According to police, a confrontation happened between the suspects and officers when police arrived, and one person was shot.

One man was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

A second suspect was also taken into custody, and police said they are investigating the involvement of the other suspects.

No officers were injured in the incident.

More to come.