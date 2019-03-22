‘Ovation’ production hits the stage in honour of west island charity

Spectators came out to Locale 514 in Mount Royal to see the Sonia Balazovjech Dance Company’s eighth charity production, Ovation.

“We tackle (the) benefit of the performing arts on education, how it heals and its impact human contact and communication,” explained Balazovjech ahead of Friday’s performance.

The volunteer troupe has been working on the production for over a year.

The proceeds from the show go to support Overture with the Arts, a non-profit organization on the west island that offers low-cost and free performing arts education. Its goal next year is to build the west island’s first performing arts centre.

“What better partnership than a dance company raising funds for an arts centre,” said Balazovjech.

According to producer Robert Lynch, the 90-minute interactive performance is curated to create an immersive experience.

“Everything from the lighting, how the audience is sitting, the sound, the design, is one artistic element,” said Lynch.

The final performance of Ovation takes place Saturday, March 23 at Locale 514 in Mount Royal.