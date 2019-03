A chuck-a-puck contest at the next Peterborough Petes’ home game will support the Hospital for Sick Children.

Proceeds from Tuesday’s contest in the second intermission at the Peterborough Memorial Centre will go to the Toronto hospital in memory of Maverick Willett, a baby born with congenital heart disease.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes look to upset Oshawa Generals in OHL playoffs

Maverick died at the age of six months on Oct. 20, 2018.

His family says they are paying tribute to his life by giving back to the SickKids community with a large fundraising campaign entitled “#ForMaverick”.

“SickKids was there for us through every step during Maverick’s treatment,” stated Joel Willett, Maverick’s dad.

“We want to create a lasting legacy to honour Maverick, and that is why this year we are aiming to raise $65,000 for SickKids, but we need your help.

“Please consider supporting us and keeping the memory of Maverick alive – this one is #ForMaverick, and all the kids who receive treatment from SickKids.”

According to Toronto-based SickKids, congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects, occurring approximately 1 in 100 births.

Absolutely amazed by all the support for our upcoming Fundraiser with the Pete's. We have sold close to 200 tickets and still going… Thank you Peterborough from the bottom of our hearts — #forMaverick (@forMaverick1) March 22, 2019

The Willett family is currently selling tickets for the Petes’ playoff game against the Oshawa Generals for $20 each. From each ticket, $7 will be donated to the “For Maverick” campaign.

As of Thursday, the family stated they had sold close to 200 tickets.

Tickets can be purchased through the campaign Facebook page or via Twitter.

A silent auction will also be held in the lobby featuring prizes such as Toronto Rock lacrosse tickets, beauty and health care services and supplies, gym memberships and more.

Additional donations to support the Willett family’s fundraising goal can be made via the SickKids page.

READ MORE: Toronto’s SickKids hospital launches ambitious fundraising campaign to build new hospital

Funds raised go to support the SickKids VS Limits campaign to build a new SickKids. Launched in 2017, this is the largest fundraising campaign in Canadian health care history with the goal of raising $1.3 billion through philanthropy.

The Petes and Generals square off in Game 3 of their first-round OHL playoff series beginning at 7:05 p.m. after the Willett family drop the opening puck for the ceremonial face-off.

WATCH: Canadian doctors perform in-utero heart procedure to save baby’s life