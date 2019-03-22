Saskatoon weather outlook: cold front crushes spring heat streak

Cold front crushes the spring heat streak and brings in a risk of precipitation.

Saskatoon forecast

Friday

-6 is what it felt like Friday morning with wind chill as temperatures slid back to -1 to start the day.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine were back in the city to start the second full day of spring, helping warm temperatures up to 7 degrees heading into the noon hour.

1 more sunny morning in Saskatoon on this 2nd full day of spring with temps already up at 5 degrees! https://t.co/CjkZMWl5HE #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/WBH7LIlrkR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) March 22, 2019

Sunshine sticks around all afternoon as the upper ridge of high pressure hangs on, which will assist in warming the region back up into double digits for the second time this year.

Friday night

Clear skies linger for one more night as conditions cool back to around -3 degrees or so overnight.

Saturday

-8 is what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start the weekend as sunshine lingers into Saturday morning before a cold front brings back clouds during the morning with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Strong northeasterly winds will pick up to 50 to 60 km/h gusts as temperatures climb up to mid-single digits for a daytime high.

Sunday

Clouds are likely to linger into the day on Sunday with a slight chance of a few flurries falling as the mercury dives down to -7 with wind chills in the minus teens to start the day.

Some late day clearing is possible, but breezy northwesterly winds are expected to keep temperatures below freezing all day.

Workweek outlook

Unsettled conditions continue into the final week of March with daytime highs getting back into mid-positive single digits, but there is a risk of rain and snow mid-week as a system and cold front slide in.

Weldon McCallum took the March 22 Your Saskatchewan photo in Pelican Narrows:

