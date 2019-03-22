Man faces murder charges in Langside homicide
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a March 17 assault at a Langside Street rooming house.
Abdul Abduikadir Mohamed was taken into custody Friday and charged with the city’s tenth homicide.
The victim, 42-year-old Winnipegger William Lewis Paul, was taken to hospital in unstable condition after being attacked. He later died from his injuries.
