March 22, 2019 1:30 pm
Updated: March 22, 2019 1:32 pm

Man faces murder charges in Langside homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

The back alley behind Langside Street near Ellice Avenue was closed off for the investigation.

Elish a Dacey/Global News
A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a March 17 assault at a Langside Street rooming house.

Abdul Abduikadir Mohamed was taken into custody Friday and charged with the city’s tenth homicide.

READ MORE: Langside rooming house incident confirmed as city’s 10th homicide

The victim, 42-year-old Winnipegger William Lewis Paul, was taken to hospital in unstable condition after being attacked. He later died from his injuries.

WATCH: Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ on Langside Street

