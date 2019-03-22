Man faces murder charges in Langside homicide

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a March 17 assault at a Langside Street rooming house.

Abdul Abduikadir Mohamed was taken into custody Friday and charged with the city’s tenth homicide.

READ MORE: Langside rooming house incident confirmed as city’s 10th homicide

The victim, 42-year-old Winnipegger William Lewis Paul, was taken to hospital in unstable condition after being attacked. He later died from his injuries.

WATCH: Winnipeg police investigating ‘serious incident’ on Langside Street