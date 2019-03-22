Trending
March 22, 2019 1:25 pm
Updated: March 22, 2019 1:26 pm

Wayward raccoon stranded in Florida waters has to be rescued – twice

By National Online Journalist, Viral/Trends  Global News

ABOVE: Florida police and wildlife officials rescue raccoon stranded at sea – twice.

A A

A wayward raccoon stranded on a channel marker off the coast of Florida had to be rescued twice by police and wildlife officials.

According to Sarasota Police, wildlife officials were called to a report of an injured turtle in Sarasota Bay when they noticed a trash panda stranded on a channel marker.

A marine patrol unit was dispatched to assist several agencies in an effort to bring the raccoon back onto dry land.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Minnesota raccoon scales skyscraper in 2-day misadventure that captivated internet

Video of the rescue mission shows officers using a large fishing net to scoop the furry creature from the channel marker, while another officer uses a catch pole to ensure the raccoon stays in the net.

“Oh my God, he’s adorable,” a rescuer said of the raccoon that was still in the net and not securely in the boat.

As the sound of a camera shutter flickers in the background, the video shows the masked-animal squirming in the net, as now would-be rescuers fail to control the animal, the raccoon managed to wind up back in the drink.

READ MORE: Incredibly rare albino raccoon found in Tennessee backyard

The raccoon is then seen going for a bit of a swim before circling back to the boat before climbing up on the back of the vessel on its own.

Rescuers managed to get a hold of the soaked trash panda, placing it into a large white cooler.

Authorities said the animal was later released once back on dry land.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Florida raccoon
Florida raccoon rescue
Raccoon
Raccoon rescue
Sarasota Police
Sarasota raccoon
Sarasota raccoon rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.