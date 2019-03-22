Jody Wilson-Raybould to offer more details on her testimony in SNC-Lavalin scandal

Liberals on the House of Commons justice committee decided earlier this week they were done hearing from Jody Wilson-Raybould on the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

But it now seems she is not finished with telling her side of the story.

In a letter sent to Liberal Anthony Housefather, chair of the Liberal-controlled committee that voted to shutter its limited probe into the allegations of attempted political interference in the SNC-Lavalin court case on Tuesday, the former attorney general said she would provide to the committee copies of texts and emails she referenced in her explosive testimony last month.

She also said she would provide her responses to some of the refutations made by witnesses who appeared after her.

“I also have relevant facts and evidence in my possession that further clarify statements I made and elucidate the accuracy and nature of statements by witnesses in testimony that came after my Committee appearance,” she wrote in the letter, a copy of which was shared with Global News.

“I trust that the Committee will receive this information as part of, and in follow-up to, my testimony on February 27, 2019. Further, I do hope my response to the Committee’s specific request and the additional information will assist the Committee in completing its study on this important matter and in preparing its final report.”

She was shuffled out of the role on Jan. 14, 2019, and says she believes her refusal to cut SNC-Lavalin a deal to avoid criminal trial was the reason.

She says she remains muzzled from being able to speak about the month-long period after that when she remained in cabinet as minister of veterans affairs prior to her resignation on Feb. 12, 2019.

If there were further discussions around the cabinet table with the new attorney general, Montreal Liberal MP David Lametti, she would theoretically have been privy to those for roughly that month-long period, and able to answer questions about how the matter may have been raised with her replacement.

Gerald Butts, former principal secretary and right-hand man to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, was among those who testified after Wilson-Raybould and challenged her description that the pressure put on her by officials to intervene in the SNC-Lavalin case was “inappropriate.”

Wilson-Raybould described a “consistent and sustained effort” between September and December 2019 by Trudeau and his senior officials to pressure her into changing her decision not to intervene in the choice of the director of public prosecutions not to offer SNC-Lavalin a brand new, untested legal tool to escape a criminal trial and potential conviction.

Butts resigned from his post shortly after the allegations arose and not long after Wilson-Raybould’s resignation.

He was one of the individuals named by Wilson-Raybould as pressuring her inappropriately on the matter, even after she says she told him it needed to stop.

Butts denies any inappropriate behaviour.

His testimony to the justice committee came one week after Wilson-Raybould’s but days before his began, a second female cabinet minister resigned.

Jane Philpott, former president of the Treasury Board, quit Trudeau’s cabinet on March 4 saying she had “lost confidence” in the prime minister for his handling of the allegations. This week, Philpott also accused Trudeau and his staff of trying to “shut down” the story but warned there is “much more” that must be told.

Trudeau has refused to apologize.

He maintains there was an “erosion of trust” between Butts and Wilson-Raybould at the heart of the issue and says there was nothing inappropriate about discussing 9,000 potential job losses at the company if it faced criminal prosecution for the charges against it of corruption and fraud.

But the CEO of SNC-Lavalin, Neil Bruce, said this week he never raised the prospect of job losses with the government.

Both Butts and Michael Wernick, Clerk of the Privy Council, have been repeatedly asked if they had any reports or evidence of jobs at risk.

They have not provided any, nor has Trudeau.

Wernick, who Wilson-Raybould accused of making “veiled threats” against her if she did not change her decision not to intervene, resigned earlier this week.

In his decision, Wernick said he recognized his defence of the government’s handling of the matter in two appearances before the justice committee meant he would not be able to gain the trust of any other party that may be elected in the fall election.