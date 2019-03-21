Six Nations police seek missing woman last seen three weeks ago

Six Nations Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a mission woman who has been known to visit Hamilton.

On March 7, police say they spoke with the mother of Jerri-Lyn King, 26, who told them that her daughter was going to work at an unknown location on March 1.

She has not been heard from since then.

King’s mother told police that she doesn’t know any of her friends or where she might be staying, but says that she has picked her up in Hamilton in the past.

She is described as being between six-foot-one and six-foot-two with a heavier build, a light complexion and dark reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red and black nylon hoodie that says “KT Gas and Convenience”, black or navy track pants, and green or brown glasses.

She may have also had a green sweatshirt and a bag of clothes with her.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Six Nations police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).