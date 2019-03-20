3 youths charged after robbery reported in Tottenham: OPP

Police say three youths from the Greater Toronto Area have been charged after a robbery was reported at a service station in Tottenham.

Nottawasaga OPP say on Tuesday at around 7:45 p.m., two male suspects entered the Esso service station on Queen Street.

Officers say their faces were covered with balaclavas.

Police say the pair allegedly approached the store clerk and demanded money while brandishing a knife.

Officers say the clerk complied and the suspects left with an undetermined amount of cash in a small, passenger vehicle.

The employee was not injured as a result of the incident, police say.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was located quickly and stopped nearby.

Police allege three suspects exited the vehicle in an attempt to flee from police.

Officers say two of the suspects were taken into custody, while the third suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police say the canine unit was called in to assist and the third suspect was located shortly after.

Officers have charged three youths from the Greater Toronto Area with two counts of robbery, two counts of property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000, disguise with intent and failure to comply with court orders.

Police say the accused are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

