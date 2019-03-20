Trent University makes $114,000 donation to United Way Peterborough campaign

Trent University topped its fundraising goal with a $114,000 donation to the United Way Peterborough and District on Wednesday morning.

Since 1991, employees at the Peterborough university have donated more than $1.6 million to the United Way branch.

Last year, the university raised $103,000.

United Way cabinet member Michael Nasello, education director for the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland, says Wednesday’s donation of $114,328 is “awe-inspiring.”

Nasello received the cheque from Julie Davis, Trent’s vice-president of external relations and advancement and Trent’s internal United Way committee.

“This is humbling and speaks to the quality of educators and educational institutions in Peterborough and their commitment to the community,” Nasello said.

The United Way will wrap up its 2018 campaign on March 27 with a ceremony at Showplace Performance Centre at 11:45 a.m. The United Way helps provide support a number of community organizations.

“Trent University is setting the standard for leadership and employee engagement in the annual campaign,” stated United Way Peterborough CEO Jim Russell.

“Not only have they raised the most money this year, they maintain their unofficial title of best damn burgers during campaign.”

