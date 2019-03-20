More bike lanes coming to Kelowna

Motorists in Kelowna are being advised that parts of Sutherland Avenue will be closed for four months starting Monday.

The road closure is necessary to accommodate phase one of the Sutherland Avenue bike lane project.

The first phase involves closing Sutherland Avenue between Richter Street and Ethel Street, and the Sutherland Avenue westbound lane will be closed between Richter Street and the Mill Creek Bridge.

The city said two-way traffic will be maintained at the intersection of Sutherland Avenue and Pandosy Street.

The bike lane project will also include traffic signal upgrades, utility upgrades, improved street lighting, sidewalk replacement between Richter and Ethel Streets, and a new multi-use pedestrian/cyclist bridge at Mill Creek.

While Sutherland Avenue will be be closed to vehicular traffic, access will be maintained for pedestrians as well as residents and businesses located within the work zones.

The city said once the work is complete in July, construction will then begin on Ethel Street, between Sutherland Avenue and Springfield Road, to complete phase four of the Ethel Street active transportation corridor.

The new bike lanes on Sutherland Avenue and Ethel Street are expected to open together in November, once both projects are complete.