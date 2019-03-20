Beloeil blaze leaves several families homeless
Several families are without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Beloeil, east of Montreal, on Wednesday morning.
The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. on des Gouverneur Street.
Firefighters evacuated the six-unit building.
One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Officials say the building is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains unknown.
