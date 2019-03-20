Canada
March 20, 2019

Beloeil blaze leaves several families homeless

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Several families are without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Beloeil.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
Several families are without a home after a fire at an apartment building in Beloeil, east of Montreal, on Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 12:30 a.m. on des Gouverneur Street.

Firefighters evacuated the six-unit building.

One person was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the building is a total loss and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

