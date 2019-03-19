World
March 19, 2019
Bomb threat near European Union headquarters in Brussels, police on scene

Members of emergency personnel and police stand behind a cordon as they respond to a bomb alert in the EU quarter of Brussels on Tuesday, March 19.

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
Some 40 people were preventively evacuated from a building near to European Union headquarters in Brussels after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said a “telephone bomb threat” was made Tuesday morning to a consulting office linked to the EU’s executive Commission and that it has been taken seriously.

A member of emergency personnel carries a stretcher down a street in the EU quarter of Brussels, during a bomb alert.

AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene.

The operation was still ongoing around noon local time (1100 GMT).

