RCMP arrest man after reports of a gun at Burnaby’s Metrotown
A A
Burnaby RCMP were called to Metrotown on Monday after reports of a man with a gun.
Security called in the report of an armed man in a stairwell near the Real Canadian Superstore shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.
READ MORE: 3 arrested for firing live ammunition in Burnaby’s Confederation Park
The call initiated a large police response, with witnesses reporting up to a dozen police cruisers on the scene.
RCMP said a 47-year-old man who was known to police was arrested without incident.
It remains unclear whether a weapon was found at the scene.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.