March 18, 2019 9:55 pm

RCMP arrest man after reports of a gun at Burnaby’s Metrotown

Global News

Burnaby RCMP responded to reports of an armed man at Metrotown on Monday.

Darrell Patton / Global News
Burnaby RCMP were called to Metrotown on Monday after reports of a man with a gun.

Security called in the report of an armed man in a stairwell near the Real Canadian Superstore shortly before 4 p.m., according to police.

The call initiated a large police response, with witnesses reporting up to a dozen police cruisers on the scene.

RCMP said a 47-year-old man who was known to police was arrested without incident.

It remains unclear whether a weapon was found at the scene.

