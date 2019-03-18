NYPD investigating shootings of three men in East Harlem: police

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has confirmed to Global News that it is investigating reports of shots fired just a few blocks away from the north end of Central Park.

An NYPD public information officer said police are looking into reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 2055 3rd Ave. in the East Harlem area starting at about 8:10 p.m. EDT.

Police did not have further information at the time, as they awaited more word from the field.

ABC7 reported that three men were wounded seriously and taken to hospital after they were shot outside the Thomas Jefferson Houses, a New York City Housing Authority complex.

They were taken to hospital in stable condition, ABC7 added.

Two of the men shot were 18 and one was 23, the NYPD told NBC New York.

There were no arrests on Monday night.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting.