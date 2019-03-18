Canada extending military deployments to Ukraine until 2022, Iraq until 2021

Canadian soldiers will continue training their Ukrainian counterparts against Russian aggression until 2022.

At the same time, they will also continue their deployment in Iraq for another two years to help stabilize the country against ISIS.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland announced the mission extensions in Ottawa on Monday, describing both as continuations of Canadian leadership and multilateralism. It comes just after the fifth anniversary of Russia annexing Crimea from Ukraine.

The decision also comes after Canada late last week announced a new round of sanctions against Russia for its attack on Ukrainian naval vessels in the Kerch Strait and its detention of the roughly two dozen sailors on board those vessels in November 2018.

They have yet to be released.

— More to come …