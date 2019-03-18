Multiple water main breaks in Norwood Flats have residents concerned

Three water main breaks in a week have residents living on Rosewood and Larchwood Place in Norwood Flats wondering if they’re up a creek.

Beginning on Wednesday morning up until Saturday evening, residents say they were without water.

“You want to have a bath or you go to the washroom or do the dishes, you can do it but you have to go get pails of water,” said Norwood Flats resident Bill Kastner.

The first water main break took place last Sunday followed by another one on Wednesday, and then a fire hydrant bursting on the same day.

Cindy Yusishin said her garage has already been partially flooded because of the excess water and ice.

“I probably will lose possibly my garage, my car and I’m worried about my home. I’ve lived here 20 years and I like the area and I like the way it was and now I get to deal with the whole aftermath,” she explained.

Yusishin said fter one week of trying to get an explanation from the city, she still doesn’t know what’s going on.

“I came outside and realized the water was about eight feet from my house, you’re calling 311 asking what’s going on and you got no response.”

The city’s Public Works department declined a request for an interview, and instead provided Global News with a statement.

“When a water main break is responded to by the department of Water & Waste during below freezing conditions, Public Works is then deployed to sand or scrape the affected roadway in order to reduce the traffic risk caused by flooding in the area.”

They said residents looking to view updated information regarding water main breaks, can visit their “My Utility” app.

As of Sunday afternoon the city remained on scene attempting to repair the street’s water service pipe.

“I guess they’ve kind of fixed it a couple of times but have had some extra issues with it so at this point in time we don’t know where we stand,” Kastner said.