Kitchener-Waterloo Titans put an end to London Lightning winning streak

In a game that saw both teams build double-digit leads, the K-W Titans defeated the London Lightning 129-125 on Saturday night in Kitchener-Waterloo.

Heading into the game, London had won eight games in a row dating back to a double-overtime victory in Windsor on February 7.

K-W surged ahead with 45 points in the third quarter and held on despite the Lightning outscoring them 33-26 over the final twelve minutes.

READ MORE: London Knights clinch first place in the OHL’s Western Conference

Mo Bolden posted a double-double for London with 20 points and 11 rebounds and Jaylen Babb-Harrison had 24 points off the bench. Damon Lynn of the Titans led all scorers in the game with 25.

Both teams shot well from the field. K-W was 57.7 per cent and the Lightning rounded out at 54.4 per cent.

The Titans were 15-of-30 from three-point range.

The Lightning is still tied for first place in the Central Division with the St. John’s Edge. The teams have identical 20-17 records with three games remaining in the regular season. London will be in Sudbury on March 24 and then finish a home-and-home against the Windsor Express. The game at Budweiser Gardens will be March 31 at 2 p.m.

The win by the Titans allowed them to climb to within two games of the final playoff spot in the Central.