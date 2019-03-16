Nova Scotia Olympian holds charity hockey event for victims of fatal fire

A charity hockey event was held in Bedford, N.S., on Saturday for the victims of last month’s devastating fire in Halifax that claimed the lives of seven children.

Jillian Saulnier, a member of Canada’s national women’s hockey team, helped organized the Barho Charity Hockey Game. The event featured a silent auction, family skate and charity hockey game.

Saulnier says the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“I said to someone this morning we were expecting maybe three to five big items, and I think we have close to 100,” Saulnier said.

“It’s been so much support from all over North America and items keep flowing in, and it’s really powerful to see.”

The Barho children — Ahmad, 15; Rola, 12; Mohamad, nine; Ola, eight; Hala, three; Rana, two and four-month-old Abdullah — died following an overnight house fire on Quartz Drive in Spryfield on Feb. 19.

The children’s father, Ebraheim Barho, was sent to hospital in critical condition with serious burns. He has received at least three skin-grafting surgeries since the blaze.

An online crowdfunding campaign for the family has raised more than $715,000.

All the money raised will go to the Barho family through the Hants East Assisting Refugee Team (HEART) Society, who helped take the family in when they arrived in September 2017.

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey.