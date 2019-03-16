Rescuers pull dog from Osoyoos Lake, second dog swims to shore

Osoyoos residents rushed to call 911 after two dogs were seen falling through the ice into the frigid water of Osoyoos Lake on Friday afternoon.

RCMP were assisted by an ice rescue team from the Osoyoos Fire Department.

Fire fighters geared up and walked to the edge of the ice while an aluminum boat was pushed out into the water to help bring the dog to shore.

Crews recovered one dog from the water but couldn’t find the second animal.

The dog was taken to the South Valley Veterinary Clinic for assessment and treatment.

READ MORE: Fire destroys rural North Okanagan home; Vernon RCMP investigating

“It took two hours to get him warm,” veterinarian Henry Kleinhofmayer told Global News. “His temperature was below 32 degrees Celcius.”

After a two hour warm bath, the animal made a full recovery, according to the vet.

“He was on his feet and wagging his tail,” Kleinhofmayer said.

The second dog managed to swim to shore and found his way home.

“This is small town community representation at its best,” Todd Kunz wrote on the Osoyoos Loop Facebook page. "The crew did the right thing."