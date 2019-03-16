World
March 16, 2019
Updated: March 16, 2019 12:44 am

Boeing 737 MAX upgraded software to be released in as little as a week: sources

By Jamie Freed and Tim Hepher Reuters

A Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft taxis after landing at Midway International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 13, 2019.

REUTERS/Kamil Kraczynski/File Photo
Boeing Co plans to release upgraded software for its 737 MAX in a week to 10 days, sources familiar with the matter said.

The U.S. planemaker has been working on a software upgrade for an anti-stall system and pilot displays on its fastest-selling jetliner in the wake of the deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia in October.

WATCH: March 14 — Black boxes from Ethiopian airliner arrive in Paris

Similarities between the flight path in the Lion Air incident and Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash have raised fresh questions about the system, but so far there is no evidence on whether the same software is again a potential issue.

Asked about the timeline, first reported by AFP, a Boeing spokesman referred to a statement on Monday that the upgrade would be deployed across the 737 MAX fleet in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Boeing 737 MAX software update expected within weeks amid aircraft ban

