Missing fisherman found dead months later on Lake Scugog

Durham police say they have located a body believed to be a fisherman who went missing in October on Lake Scugog.

Police said that at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, a 911 caller located a body near Centre Road and Crozier Lane in the northern area of Scugog Island.

Officers said they believed the body was missing person Phong Vu, 31.

Police originally reported that at around 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 15, emergency services were called to Centre Road and Crozier Lane for a man that went missing after his boat had capsized.

Police said they performed an initial search but were unable to find Vu.

Officers said they are working to confirm the identity.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

If anyone has any information, please call Const. Kerry Lynn Lang of North Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3977.

