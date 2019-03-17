COMMENTARY: When your family legacy is ‘the broken ones,’ the college admissions scam hits a nerve

By now we’ve all heard about it. Twitter’s been trending all week with hashtags from #collegescam, #OperationVarsityBlues to #AuntBecky.

On Tuesday, the United States Department of Justice accused more than 50 people — including 33 parents and 13 college-athletics coaches — of a nationwide scheme to get their children admitted into prestigious colleges. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg because Lord only knows how many thousands more there are, shaking in their designer boots, yet to be caught.

Current situation at college athletic departments around the country and at wealthy homes of the parents who paid for bribes. #CollegeBribeScandal #collegeadmissionsscandal #auntbecky pic.twitter.com/qh0b6eDZe3 — a n g e • b a e r (@ange_baer) March 12, 2019

The alleged ringleader behind the scheme is William Singer, who has pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Over the last eight years, parents (including actress Lori Loughlin and Hollywood couple Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy) allegedly paid anywhere from thousands to upwards of a million dollars to score their kids’ admission into some of America’s most prestigious schools. Singer used his fake charity to funnel bribe money to coaches and test administrators.

2019 is about us witnessing how privileged, unethical people get themselves out of more jail time and their children into elite universities. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 12, 2019

Not another headline — this is personal

When I first heard about the college admissions scam I was shocked, though not surprised. Privilege begets privilege. It’s not a new phenomenon. Like most of us, I’ve known about college donations and legacy admissions, though never heard anything quite to this egregious extent. And the more I learned, the more I was triggered. I didn’t quite expect my emotions to run so deep — but it has literally felt like a proverbial slap across the face.

I think the timing of this story is partly why it hit such a nerve. Just last week, I spoke at an International Women’s Day event, and a significant part of my talk was the power of education and breaking the cycle of poverty. It was an extremely emotional day as it was the first time I was sharing my family’s history and their relationship with education. Even my father attended (the sole male in the room), recognizing the profound moment for our family.

Looking through the lens of ‘The Broken Ones’

“Ours is a battle — not for wealth, nor for power. Ours is a battle for freedom, for reclamation of human personality.”

— Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Though our story dates back much farther, I’ll begin with Govind Solanki. He was born in 1912 in a small village in Gujarat, India. He was born into a very poor and very low caste family, in fact, lower than the lowest caste — below the caste system — he was what was called an ‘Untouchable’. While originally caste was based upon a person’s work, it soon became hereditary. Each person was born into an unalterable social status. Because of Solanki’s low status in society, he was not allowed to attend school. If lower caste children wanted an education, they had to sit outside of the school and listen — their mere shadow was seen to be tainted, so the children had to lay face-down at a distance when an upper caste person passed by. They were often humiliated and ridiculed so gravely that most of them chose to work instead, avoiding the degradation on the school ground. Uneducated, Solanki worked a meagre job, remained in poverty and was struck with illness at a young age.

It eventually led to his early death, leaving behind a young widow and four children. He did not have a strange incurable disease. He had asthma. Asthma. A very treatable illness, even then. But poverty doesn’t afford such “luxuries” as medication.

By the next generation, conditions for Untouchables or Dalits (‘the broken ones’) improved slightly in an era of segregation. The children were allowed to attend school, though forced to sit in the back of the classroom. They were also not allowed to drink from the school water well. Despite all of this, Solanki’s son, Vimal, did well at school. He finished primary school, went on to high school in a nearby village and then went a big step further and got his Bachelor of Science degree. He was the only child in his village to get that far with his education at that time. In 1976 he married a beautiful Indian woman who was studying in England at the time. Her family had fled to East Africa in search of a better life, away from the chains of the caste system. The pair resolved to never suffer the same fate as those before them — adamant that the one thing that could change their destiny and break the cycle of poverty was education. His wife studied fervently and became a midwife and Vimal too furthered his education with another degree.

That man, Vimal Solanki, is my father. This is our family’s story and there are many like it.

There are many Dalit stories as there are Dalits But what binds many of us are the experiences of hate, discrimination & casteist pressures that often force us to hide our identities In the @newslaundry interv/w I detail why I passed as 'upper' caste https://t.co/l85CGsZBez https://t.co/T0wDW3h7MX — Yashica Dutt (@YashicaDutt) March 4, 2019

My family has been deeply affected by caste, classism and racism. They have borne witness as the upper crust made “donations” to slot their children into the best schools, while they struggled for entry to any. There were no leg ups for them. Theirs was a corrupt social structure specifically designed to kick down the impoverished and keep them there. Painstaking hard work, drive and determination have gotten them to where they are today. Early on, they instilled that same work ethic in my brother and myself. Education is paramount — but it has to be earned to be meaningful.

Knowing is not half the battle

Having overcome the chains of an elitist power structure, my parents have held a somewhat idyllic hope that opportunities in the western world should allow any of us, with drive and determination, to rise to the top.

Though at our core, I think every marginalized person gets that the playing field is not level. And yet while we see that privilege offers a head-start, we also believe in the possibility of winning the race. Like my parents, I catch myself falling into the pipedream that anything is possible with hard work — because I want to believe it. Well, quite frankly this scam sucked the life out of my “you can do anything” balloon.

The cruel joke of meritocracy

Both in Canada and the U.S. university admissions are heavily swayed in favour of the wealthy. The U.S. attorney Andrew Lelling said himself in a news conference earlier this week: “We’re not talking about donating a building … We’re talking about fraud” — ironically pointing to the well-known legal schemes allowing access to entry for the elite.

With admission rates hovering around five to six per cent for Harvard and Yale and priority given to legacy students, athletic recruits and high-profile wants, the odds look grim for the average applicant.

As a parent myself, I understand our desire to do anything possible to give our children the best we can — but putting ourselves above the law seems like terribly misguided judgment, not to mention bad parenting. Adding insult to injury, these wealthy families have access to tutors, test programs and all the other luxuries to prepare for admissions prep that most other children aren’t afforded.

Ironically, Singer’s so-called charity was supposed to be helping “underserved kids.” And we should really focus some of our outrage on those taking these bribes — the coaches and administrators — as they are the keepers of these schools and should be held to highest account.

Given the scandal emerging today, this graph deserves to be seen again. A rich person with a 900 on their SAT is more likely to graduate with a bachelor's degree than a poor person with a 1500.#collegescam #operationvarsityblues pic.twitter.com/3n5u9U8jdU — Ryan Burge 📊 (@ryanburge) March 12, 2019

Becky with the good heir

While I actually hold some shred of sympathy for the “Operation Varsity Blues” kids who may not have known about their parents’ scheming — the real victims in this are those deserving, over-achieving and underprivileged children whose possible ticket to redefining their families’ legacies was instead given to these teens.

I also feel deeply for the many people of colour who are told time and time again that theirs was not an admission of merit, but one of race.

you're gonna see a lot of people of color saying this today but let me just add my voice to the chorus. white classmates in high school told me TO MY FACE that i would get into college just for being black. — wikipedia brown, chiberian tiger (@eveewing) March 12, 2019

And I am deeply saddened for the marginalized people who are actually sitting in jails today, in the hopes of giving their children a better education or any education at all. Because when it’s all said and done, I’ll be surprised if Loughlin, Huffman or any of these high-rolling “Desperate Parents” face jail time for their crimes.

Kelley Williams-Bolar & Tanya McDowell enrolled their children into Public School Districts in which they did not reside. They were both jailed for these crimes. Should Felicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin be held to that same standard? #CollegeAdmissionsScandal 👩🏾‍🎓 pic.twitter.com/fUl7WT2oaN — …melanintary, my dear. (@dlnodots) March 13, 2019

Bringing down the house

There’s a reason it’s so difficult to topple these existing power structures. Those who have earned their way to the top through hard work and commitment aren’t afraid of putting a hand out to lift up their sisters or saying yes to affirmative action because they understand all the parts of the equation. Perhaps those over-privileged and underwhelming talented may want to “keep things the good ol’ way” because deep inside they know they’re not good enough and the only way to keep the facade alive is with their pocketbooks.

While my family legacy may not reek of wealth, it also doesn’t hold the filthy stench of foul entitlement — and for that I am grateful.

Meera Estrada is a cultural commentator and co-host of kultur’D! on Global News Radio 640 Toronto.