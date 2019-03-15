this is why
March 15, 2019 9:05 am

This is why the ‘mommy drinking culture’ is normalizing alcoholism

Between 2001 and 2016, the mortality rate from causes linked to alcohol climbed 26 per cent for women, compared to just five per cent for men.

While it’s not clear what’s behind the rise in women drinking, there’s a growing theory that alcohol jokingly packaged as “mummy juice” could be playing a role.

On this week’s episode of the Global News original podcast This is Why, host Niki Reitmayer sits down with CJOB morning show co-host Lauren McNabb, who has been investigating the worrisome trend.

