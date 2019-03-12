Ex-Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell gets 6 years in jail for sexually abusing choir boys

Former Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was sentenced to six years in jail by an Australian court on Wednesday for sexually abusing two choir boys in the 1990s at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne.

Pell, 77, is the highest ranking Catholic priest worldwide to be convicted for child sex offenses.

READ MORE: Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell found guilty of sexually abusing choir boys

“In my view, your conduct was permeated by staggering arrogance,” County Court of Victoria Chief Judge Peter Kidd said in the sentencing, which took more than an hour.

“Viewed overall, I consider your moral culpability across both episodes to be high.”

READ MORE: Pope accepts resignation of Australian archbishop convicted of sex abuse cover-up

Kidd set a non-parole period of three years and eight months. Pell will be registered as a sex offender for life, he said.

Pell, who was found guilty in December, has maintained he is innocent and has filed an appeal on three grounds, set to be heard in June.