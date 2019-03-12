Boeing 737 MAX aircraft banned from U.K. airspace after deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash

The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority said on Tuesday it banned all Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft planes from its airspace after the fatal Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people this weekend.

In a statement, the aviation authority said it has been “closely monitoring the situation.” And even though it does not have sufficient information from the flight data recorder, as a precautionary measure, it has stopped all commercial passenger flights landing, departing or overflying in U.K. airspace using the Boeing 737 MAX.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority’s safety directive will be in place until further notice,” it said in a statement. “We remain in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency and industry regulators globally.”

On Sunday, an Ethiopian Airlines passenger jet bound for Nairobi crashed minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board, including 18 Canadians. The plane was a Boeing 737 MAX 8.

After the crash, China, Ethiopia, Indonesia and other countries temporarily grounded Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes as a precaution.

However, Canada said it will not order its airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes.

Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau on Monday said it was important not to “jump to conclusions,” as investigators are trying to determine what led to the crash.

“We are being very proactive right now,” Garneau said. “I was in touch with the secretary of transport in the United States. My colleagues at Transport Canada are working with the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Authority.”

“It was a sunny day, an experienced pilot, the plane was brand new. But we know little else,” he said. “Flying in this country is one of the safest ways to travel. The statistics very, very clearly prove that.”

Air Canada has 24 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, WestJet Airlines Ltd. has 13 and Sunwing Airlines flies four MAX 8s, according to Transport Canada’s civil aircraft register.