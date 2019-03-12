20% of Hamilton employers plan to hire this spring: survey

A hopeful hiring climate was revealed for Hamilton for the second quarter of 2019, in the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 20 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter,” said Erica Melarangeli of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office. “The remaining 80 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter.”

However, with seasonal variations removed from the data, Hamilton’s second-quarter outlook of 17 per cent is an eight-percentage-point decrease when compared to the previous quarter. The data released by ManpowerGroup also revealed a seven-percentage-point decrease from the same period last year.

Canadian job growth picked up in the first quarter of 2019, and the private surveying company says it’s reflected in the forecast for the second quarter of 2019.

“With the private sector ramping up hiring efforts, 66,800 new jobs were created in January, and this trend can be expected to continue in the second quarter of the year,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager for ManpowerGroup Canada.

Minatel added that Ontario and Quebec continue to experience a hiring surge, but many employers are still struggling to find the right candidates for open jobs.