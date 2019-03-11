Alberta Cancer Foundation discontinues Bust a Move fundraiser

After several years of hosting Bust a Move, a six-hour workout marathon raising funds for regional cancer research, the Alberta Cancer Foundation has decided to end the event in 2019.

In an email sent to participants, the foundation explained fundraising costs became too much of a challenge.

“As with every event, Bust a Move is carefully evaluated each year from a financial perspective, as well as on the ability to deliver a unique and fiscally responsible experience to the participants, donors and volunteers of the event. After a very thoughtful evaluation, it has been decided to discontinue Bust a Move in 2019,” the email sent Monday explained.

“It saddens us to make this decision,” said Melanie Dekker, the foundation’s director of community relations.

“We loved meeting so many of you, hearing your stories and watching you shimmy and shake in your fabulous costumes and workout gear. This has been such an inspirational, community-building event for us and we loved being part of it. We know you did, too.”

According to the foundation, the event helped launch 14 breast cancer clinical trials across Alberta, which gave 274 Albertans access to therapies.

