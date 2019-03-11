Coun. Michael van Holst seeks federal Conservative nomination in London-Fanshawe

Roughly three months into his second term as a city councillor, Michael van Holst has confirmed his intention to jump into federal politics.

Van Holst is seeking the federal Conservative nomination in London-Fanshawe.

New Democrat Irene Mathyssen currently represents the riding, though she announced last year that she would not be seeking re-election.

Speaking Monday morning on the Craig Needles Show, van Holst said the idea was brought to him about a month ago, and after discussing with his wife, he decided to go for it.

“I have no control over the timing of the election. Being a candidate wasn’t really my idea, but it was an opportunity that opened up and I decided to pursue it,” he said.

The nomination period closes March 21, and a Conservative candidate will be decided upon by the end of the month. If chosen, van Holst said he would continue to serve as councillor and take an unpaid leave of absence when the writ drops.

“Other people do this with a full-time job and a family to raise. I’ve got neither of those obligations,” he explained.

“Four and a half years ago, I quit my teaching job just to do this full-time because I wanted to do this all in. I am very committed to what is happening in the ward.”

The federal election is scheduled for Oct. 21.