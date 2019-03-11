Driver destroys suspected stolen vehicle while fleeing police: Leeds OPP

A driver is facing numerous charges after allegedly crashing a suspected stolen vehicle near Brockville, Ont.

According to Const. Sandra Barr with the Leeds detachment of the OPP, officers clocked a vehicle travelling over 150 km/h eastbound on Highway 401 near Mallorytown early Sunday morning.

OPP report that the driver did not stop for police, and fled off the highway towards Brockville. At the time, Barr said there was some freezing rain in the area. Due to the weather, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a hydro pole and a guide wire.

Barr says the driver then fled on foot, but was eventually caught by police. The vehicle he was driving was allegedly stolen from Toronto.

According to Barr, the man is facing several charges, including possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, stunt driving and charges under the Cannabis Act for allegedly having cannabis readily available.

More information to come.