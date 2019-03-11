Alberta officer injured in head-on crash with truck reported stolen: RCMP

Charges are pending against three people after a member of the Alberta Sheriffs Branch was injured in a weekend car crash with a stolen vehicle.

In a news release, Cochrane RCMP said they tried to stop a suspicious truck near Morley on Sunday morning, but the driver fled police and later collided head-on with an Alberta Sheriffs Branch vehicle.

The officer wasn’t seriously injured.

The truck continued on but was eventually stopped by Mounties. All three occupants were uninjured and have been taken into custody.

RCMP said the truck was stolen from Calgary on Saturday.

