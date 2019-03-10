Canada
Senior dies in single-vehicle crash in Kelowna

RCMP said a 66-year-old man died after a collision on Highway 97 in Kelowna.

A 66-year-old man died in a crash in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Dry Valley Road around 1 p.m.

RCMP said a black Mercedes travelling southbound had veered off the road, hitting a traffic sign before crashing into a tree.

Paramedics arrived to find the driver in cardiac arrest and gave him CPR, but he died at the scene.

“The investigation remains in its early stages, and determining the causal factors will rely on the results of a pending mechanical inspection, the findings made by the collision analyst who examined the scene and the information provided by independent witnesses to the crash,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a news release.

“There are some early indicators to suggest that the driver may have suffered a sudden medical incident behind the wheel,” he added.

The man’s name has not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 250-762-3300.

