SNL cold open spoofs interview between R. Kelly and CBS’ Gayle King

This week’s Saturday Night Live depicted an interview between CBS’ Gayle King, played by Leslie Jones, and embattled R&B singer R. Kelly, played by Kenan Thompson.

“Why exactly are you doing this interview?” King asks to kick off the conversation.

“My lawyer was telling me no but my ego was telling me yes,” Kelly responded.

According to Kelly, while he can’t ‘read or write or math,” he’s still a person who puts on his pants “one sleeve at a time just like everyone else.”

Last month, after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and a woman, he was taken to a Chicago jail. Kelly, whose attorney said at the time that the singer’s finances were in disarray, then spent a weekend in jail before a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.

Kelly has denied the allegations.

King asks her guest why anyone would make up lies about him.

“For money, obviously,” Kelly retorts. “I’m a very rich man.”

King then counters that, if he’s so wealthy, why hasn’t he been able to pay the USD$161,000 in child support that he owed. R. Kelly was released from a Chicago jail on Saturday after someone who officials say did not want to be publicly identified paid US$161,633 that the R&B singer owed in back child support.

At that moment, Kelly broke into song – realizing he needed to change direction to garner sympathy in the face of these accusations.

“Damn that’s a good question, I wasn’t expecting that, now it’s time to switch directions and get some sympathy back,” Kelly sang.

“…because I’m a very poor man.” Kelly said, altering his story.

King continues pressing Kelly.

“Just tell me why all those women would say the same things about you if it wasn’t true.”

“You can start a rumour about any celebrity just like that. All you have to do is push a button on your phone, say I did a thing, and attach a video of me doing that thing, and people will believe you!”

King gives up, exasperated.

“I can’t tell if this interview is a prank on you, or a prank on me.”

