Thompson, Man. woman $100,000 richer thanks to Jets captain Blake Wheeler

A passionate hockey fan from northern Manitoba is $100,000 richer thanks to a four-goal game from Winnipeg Jets’ Blake Wheeler.

Thompson, Man. resident Wanda Nabess is walking away with the money after winning the Safeway Score & Win contest.

READ MORE: Winnipeg $1M winner getting new glasses, says ‘that’s as far as we’ve decided right now’

Nabess says she didn’t initially believe she had won, but after receiving multiple phone calls from family, friends and Safeway, it began to sink in.

“I’d never ever believe that they’d pull my name, you know?” Wanda said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets rout Carolina Hurricanes to take Central Division lead

Both Wanda and her husband Greg, are huge fans of the Jets, and after his winning game they say Wheeler is their favourite.

The Nabess’s plan to spend their winnings on travelling to see their family.

“We’re going to take it and pay off our debt, we’re going to travel to go see our boys in BC and our grand kids, and plan on just travelling because we have the money in the bank to do it.” Wanda said.

Wanda says she always cheered for others to win and can’t believe its her turn.