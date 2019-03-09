Ex-Border Patrol agent gets over 9 years in prison for helping Mexican drug traffickers

A former U.S. Border Patrol agent has been sentenced to nine and a half years in prison after he pleaded guilty to taking bribes to help a drug-trafficking organization smuggle drugs into the U.S. from Mexico.

Robert Hall accepted over $50,000 in cash bribes from the organization, the U.S. Justice Department said in a release.

In exchange, he tipped off the organization with information about the locations of Border Patrol sensors, locations of unsecured roads along the U.S.-Mexican border and the number of Border Patrol agents working specific areas.

He also gave the individual Border Patrol radios and keys to unlock border locks on ranch fences.

After he serves his prison sentence, Hall will also be subjected to three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a fine of $20,000.

An associate of Hall’s, 46-year-old California man Daniel Hernandez, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to bribe Hall. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Saturday.

