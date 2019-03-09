High number of Saskatoon residents experiencing frozen pipes after record cold

After the city’s coldest February in 80 years, Saskatoon is reminding residents who have experienced frozen water connections on their property to take preventative action.

According to a news release, 80 homes are currently reported to have no running water, thanks to frozen water lines from deep ground frost affecting less-used and non-insulated pipes.

Mark Rogstad, media relations manager for the city, adds that residents faced similar challenges in 2014.

“The neighbourhoods at risk are generally those older ones inside Circle Drive,” said Rogstad.

City crews, along with contractors, have been working endlessly to help thaw out water connections and are providing bottled water to those with no temporary connection.

The City is reminding residents that they can prevent frozen pipes inside and around their homes by sealing entry points, thereby keeping indoor and outdoor pipes insulated and out of the cold.

Residents affected, or who have been affected in recent years, are encouraged to have extra drinking water on hand for at least 72 hours for drinking and cooking.

For more information visit saskatoon.ca/frozenpipes.

To report a water outage, contact the Service Saskatoon Customer Centre at 306-975-2476.

