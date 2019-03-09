High school basketball: Four Okanagan teams vying for provincial gold on Saturday

Four Okanagan teams will be vying for provincial glory at the B.C. boys high school basketball championships in Langley on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the No. 7-ranked Kelowna Secondary Owls punched their ticket to tonight’s 4A final with an upset victory in the semifinals, a 74-67 decision over No. 3 Terry Fox of Port Coquitlam.

Parker Johnstone led Kelowna in scoring with 37 points, with Hunter Simson scoring 17 points and Malcolm Greggor adding 15 points.

In the other final four match, No. 9 Lord Tweedsmuir of Surrey knocked off No. 5 Burnaby South 75-64.

The championship game between Kelowna and Lord Tweedsmuir goes 8:15 p.m. at the Langley Events Centre.

In 2018, Rutland Secondary represented the Okanagan, finishing 14th out of 16. Burnaby South won the tournament.

In 3A tournament action, Vernon Secondary will play North Delta in the provincial final at 6 p.m.

In final four play on Friday, No. 2 Vernon downed No. 6 A.R. MacNeill of Richmond 89-65, while No. 9 North Delta edged No. 4 Duchess Park of Prince George 62-16.

In 2018, South Kamloops represented the Okanagan zone and conquered the tournament.

In 2A tournament action, No. 7 George Elliot of Lake Country will face No. 1 Charles Hays of Prince Rupert in Saturday’s final at 3:45 p.m.

In final four play on Friday, George Elliot crushed No. 11 St. Michael’s University of Victoria 85-49, while Charles Hays slid past No. 12 Sa-Hali of Kamloops 74-66.

Nic Lafontaine, the son of coach Dave Lafontaine, led George Elliot in scoring with 26 points. Carter McConnell added 16 points with Triston Hearn chipping in 13.

In 2018, Brentwood College of Mill Bay took top spot at the tournament. From the Okanagan zone, Westsyde of Kamloops placed fourth, Clarence Fulton of Vernon finished eighth and Sa-Hali of Kamloops was 12th.

In 1A tournament action, No. 2 Kelowna Christian will face No. 4 Credo Christian of Langley in Saturday’s final at 1:30 p.m.

In final four play on Friday, Kelowna Christian downed No. 3 Highroad Academy of Chilliwack 58-51 while Credo Christian dumped No. 1 Glenlyon Norfolk of Victoria 97-88 in double overtime.

Jake Sabbagh led Kelowna Christian in scoring with 18 points. Indy Hallett added 16 points, with Colin Christophe chipping in 10.

In 2018, Heritage Christian of Kelowna topped the 16-team field as provincial champions. Also from the Okanagan, Similkameen of Keremeos placed fourth with Kelowna Christian finishing fifth.