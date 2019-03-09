Air quality statement issued for Toronto warning of ‘high levels’ of pollution Saturday

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement for Toronto on Saturday morning, warning that parts of the city are seeing high levels of air pollution.

The weather agency said light winds and overall calm conditions have resulted in high levels of fine particles and nitrogen dioxide in northern and eastern parts of the city.

The air quality health index is typically in the moderate risk category, but today it stands at high risk.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” the statement read.

“Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.”

These statements are typically issued in the summer.

Poor air quality is expected to persist in affected areas throughout the morning before improving later in the day.

