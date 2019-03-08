Fire breaks out at Point Grey Private Hospital while it undergoes rennovations

Vancouver fire crews were busy Friday afternoon putting out a blaze at the Point Grey Private Hospital in Kitsilano.

The hospital is currently undergoing renovations and Kevin Wilson, Assistant Chief of Operations with the Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, said construction workers reported the fire around 2:15 p.m.

He said 39 firefighters responded to the hospital in the 2400-block of Cornwall Avenue.

“They have a renovation occurring, they’re building some of the sections and adding on a new one. Where the old section meets the new section, they had a fire in the roof on the third floor,” Wilson said.

“We sheltered the patients from the hospital all on the first and second floor, there are no injuries.”

The area was shut down for a time and crews were able to knock down the blaze.