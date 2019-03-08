Calgarian finds bandage, plastic in coffee bought at city Tim Hortons

It’s not the prize Josh Milton was hoping for when be bought his daily Tim Hortons coffee on February 27.

On his way home from work, he visited the drive-thru of the Crowfoot location in northwest Calgary and bought an extra large coffee.

“I took the very last chug of [my coffee] and found a big chunk in my mouth,” explained Milton. “I immediately spit it out and found a bandage in there.”

In pictures sent to Global News, it appears that there was also a piece of plastic along with the bandage.

“I’m just glad I didn’t swallow it.”

Milton said he went back to the restaurant to complain but the manager didn’t follow up with him as promised.

He claims it was only after he called the Tim Hortons head office that he got a response and a verbal apology from management.

Jane Almeida — a spokesperson with Tim Hortons parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc. — responded with an emailed statement saying:

“We have strict food and safety standards in place. If a guest has a request or good or bad experience at one of our restaurants, there are several ways they can contact Tim Hortons. We encourage them to speak with the restaurant owner or manager immediately.

“A member of the field team, restaurant manager or owner would reach out to the guest directly to gather all the facts and find out what happened. They will then investigate to find out if the object was introduced at the restaurant and work with the guest to remedy the situation.”

Almeida confirmed that management did reach out to Milton but did not elaborate on the details of what was found in the coffee.

READ MORE: Calgary kids ask Tim Hortons to rethink ‘Roll Up the Rim to Win’ contest

Milton says as a precaution, he had himself tested for the more common contagious diseases and reported the bandage discovery to Alberta Health Services (AHS).

An AHS spokesperson confirmed the Environmental Public Health division did receive a complaint about the bandage and an inspector conducted a routine follow-up.

On the AHS website, two minor violations were reported but neither was related to the bandage discovery.

Milton said his latest visit and the AHS report won’t stop him from getting his caffeine fix at the same restaurant.

“When I take the last sip I definitely look in the cup now,” said Milton. “I’m not going to stop drinking Tim Hortons coffee.”

AHS added that anyone who finds a similar surprise at any restaurant should submit a complaint online so health inspectors can investigate.